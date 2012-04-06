BELGRADE, April 6 Serbia's central bank
intervened in currency markets three times on Friday in order to
slow the dinar's decline against the euro after the
domestic currency fell to 112.05, its lowest level in weeks,
dealers and traders said.
"The central bank is injecting liquidity into the market and
interventions started after the dinar fell to 111.85 to one
euro," said a dealer, forecasting the dinar would weaken
further.
By midday (1000GMT) the dinar, which has fallen by 4.27
percent against the single currency this year, had recovered to
between 111.45 and 111.65 to one euro.
The central bank last intervened on Wednesday with 10
million euros. This year it has used 445.5 million euros to prop
up the dinar, as opposed to 2011 when it sold 60 million euros
and bought 40 million euros.
The bank manages the country's semi-floating exchange rate
policy, intervening to prevent excessive daily oscillations or
to add liquidity to the interbank currency market.
Meanwhile on Friday, Dusan Petrovic, the trade minister in
the ruling coalition, said he expects the exchange rate to
stabilise soon. The coalition faces parliamentary and
presidential elections on May 6.
"The central bank has been making serious interventions in
the past months and weeks, and it is important we have no major
daily and weekly swings of the exchange rate," Petrovic said at
a meeting with the Serbian Chamber of Commerce in Belgrade.
Although a weaker dinar is favourable for exporters selling
within the European Union, Petrovic said it was damaging for
companies and households who borrowed in euros.
Depreciation of the dinar accelerated in February after the
International Monetary Fund froze a 1 billion euro ($1.33
billion) standby deal, saying it was unhappy with Serbia's
spending plans for 2012 which envisioned breaching a 4.25
percent deficit limit agreed with the lender.
The currency's decline has also been influenced by the
decision of US Steel to abandon its steel mill in Serbia,
and by political uncertainty ahead of the elections.