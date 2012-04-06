* Bank adds liquidity to market
* Minister sees dinar exchange rate stabilising
* Central bank adopts measures to promote dinar
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, April 6 Serbia's central bank said it
sold 50 million euros on Friday to slow the dinar's
decline after the domestic currency fell to 112.05, its lowest
level in weeks.
At the end of trading (1600 GMT) the dinar, which has fallen
by 4.27 percent against the single currency this year, had
recovered to 111.7 against the euro.
In a short statement, the bank said it intervened to
maintain the "unimpeded functioning of the (currency) market",
adding it was drawing up new measures to promote the dinar and
reduce the role of the euro in the economy.
"Another set of measures will promote the development of
dinar maturities and the introduction of new dinar securities
... and instruments for the reduction of currency risk," it
added.
Popular trust in the dinar is still fragile, following a
decade of war and hyperinflation in the 1990s. Many Serbs
continue to prefer foreign currencies.
The bank said the government should enact monetary and
fiscal measures designed to secure low and stable inflation,
sustainable growth, set by the International Monetary Fund at
0.5 percent of GDP for 2012, and a floating exchange rate.
The central bank manages the country's semi-floating
exchange rate policy, and intervenes to prevent excessive daily
movements or to add liquidity to the domestic interbank currency
market.
"SERIOUS INTERVENTIONS"
Serbia's trade minister Dusan Petrovic said on Friday he
expected the exchange rate to stabilise soon. The coalition
faces parliamentary and presidential elections on May 6.
"The central bank has been making serious interventions in
the past months and weeks, and it is important we have no major
daily and weekly swings of the exchange rate," Petrovic said at
a meeting with the Serbian Chamber of Commerce in Belgrade.
Although a weaker dinar is favourable for exporters selling
within the European Union, Petrovic said it was damaging for
companies and households who borrowed in euros.
Depreciation of the dinar accelerated in February after the
IMF froze a 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) standby deal, saying
it was unhappy with Serbia's spending plans for 2012 which
envisioned breaching a 4.25 percent deficit limit agreed with
the lender.
The currency's decline has also been influenced by the
decision of US Steel to abandon its steel mill in Serbia,
and by political uncertainty ahead of the elections.