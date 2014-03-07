(Adds central bank statement)
BELGRADE, March 7 Serbia's central bank said it
had sold 10 million euros on the domestic currency market on
Friday, the fifth such intervention this week in support of the
dinar ahead of a mid-March election.
The central bank stepped in as the dinar hit
116.15 against the euro during weak trading, said a dealer with
a Belgrade-based commercial bank. The currency later recovered
to 115.95.
The central bank, which maintains a managed float of the
dinar, has sold around 730 million euros ($1.01 billion) so this
year in support of the currency, including 70 million euros this
week.
($1 = 0.7225 euros)
