BELGRADE Nov 14 Serbia's central bank
intervened repeatedly on the domestic currency market on Friday,
selling euros in support of the dinar following an unexpected
cut in the bank's benchmark interest rate a day earlier, dealers
said.
"There were several rounds of euro sales by the central
bank," a dealer, who declined to be named, told Reuters. The
dinar was trading at between 119.70 and 119.90, having closed at
120.5 on Thursday after the bank's first interest rate cut since
June.
The bank has sold 100 million euros so far this month to
soften the dinar's decline against the euro, under pressure from
market uncertainty over the outcome of loan talks with the
International Monetary Fund due to end on Nov. 20.
