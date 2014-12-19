(Adds detail, background)
BELGRADE Dec 19 Serbia's central bank bought
euros on the interbank currency market on Friday to stem a mini
rally of the dinar, which gained more than 1 percent in Friday's
trade, dealers said.
They said the national currency's rally was mostly due to
increased demand and the news about probable Chinese investments
in Serbia, but was also related to Russia's financial crisis.
"The Russian rouble is volatile and dinar's new strenghening
may partly be due to a spillover effect," said a Belgrade-based
dealer who asked not to be named.
The rouble has seen intense selling pressure this week, but
it rose against both the dollar and euro on Friday as officials
stepped up verbal support for the battered Russian currency.
Serbia's central bank started purchasing euros, the first
such move since July 10, as the dinar traded at 121.1, or 1.07
percent up on Thursday's close.
Last week the central bank cut the mandatory reserve
requirement in euros for banks by a percentage point and raised
the dinar share of the reserve allocations by 2 percentage
points, creating higher demand for the dinar by banks.
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said in Belgrade this week
his country would create an investment fund of $3 billion (2.4
billion euros) to invest in central and eastern Europe.
The central bank has bought 200 million euros so far this
year to curb dinar gains, but it has also sold over 1.7 billion
euros to prop up the local currency.
