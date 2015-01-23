BELGRADE Jan 23 The Serbian central bank sold euros on the domestic currency market on Friday to bolster the dinar, which fell to new lows on investors concerns over banks' exposure to Swiss franc-denominated loans, dealers said.

The bank intervened with the dinar trading at 123.2 to the euro, or 0.33 percent weaker than Thursday's close. The dinar was trading at 123.1 at 1504 GMT.

($1 = 0.8465 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)