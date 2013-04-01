* Deadline extended to April 30
* Galenika burdened with 170 mln eur debt
BELGRADE, April 1 Serbia on Monday gave another
month for find bidders for state-run Galenika Pharmaceuticals to
come forward, as the Balkan country tries to sell loss-making
state companies as part of efforts to secure economic growth.
The government extended the deadline for receiving letters
of intent to buy Galenika for the second time since mid-January,
pushing it back to April 30 from April 1, to give potential
bidders more time to propose a privatisation model, the finance
ministry said in a statement.
"The letter of intent should contain a proposal about the
strategic partnership, a proposal about financial transactions
and a privatisation plan," it said.
Galenika, a Belgrade-based drugmaker with a workforce of
2,700, has so far accumulated debt of about 170 million euros
($220 million) and would need about 50 million euros in
additional capital in 2013.
Under the original Jan. 14 tender offer, international
companies that have been in the pharmaceutical industry for at
least five years and that have operating revenue of more than
200 million euros in 2011 have been invited to propose
privatisation models.
Serbia's government is trying to sell a number of state-run
enterprises to help it reduce its budget deficit to 3.6 percent
of gross domestic product this year.
($1 = 0.7788 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)