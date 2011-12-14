BELGRADE Dec 14 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it had approved a 160 million euro ($209 million) loan package to the Serbian unit of French Societe Generale to boost lending in the Balkan country.

The package includes a 150 million euro loan to support the unit's growth over the next three years. Another 10 million euros will be invested in increasing the competitiveness of small and medium sized businesses, the EBRD said in a statement.

In a separate loan deal, the EBRD also allocated 30 million euros to Serbia's ProKredit bank for financing small enterprises and farmers.

"The loan will provide funding to support Société Générale Srbija's strategic objectives to increase lending to small and medium sized enterprises, further expand its retail banking services and branch network, as well as help increase local currency lending," it said.

Societe Generale Srbija is the sixth largest bank in Serbia, a European Union country grappling with the impact of the euro zone crisis.

($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Patrick Graham)