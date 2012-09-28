* Q2 contraction deeper than forecast 0.6 percent

* Contraction seen at up to 1 percent by year-end (Adds details from statistics office, background)

BELGRADE, Sept 28 The Serbian economy shrank 0.8 percent in the second quarter, sinking deeper into recession than the initial government forecast, hit by rising debt, a heavy fiscal deficit and the crisis in euro zone, its main trading partner.

The latest data from the government statistics office on Friday compared with an initial estimate of a 0.6 percent contraction and with a 1.3 percent contraction in the first quarter.

The state-owned electricity, gas and steam utility sector posted the biggest drop of 14.6 percent in the quarter, and the mining sector followed with a 7.7 percent contraction, the statistics office said in a statement.

Serbia is seeking a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which said earlier this month that it first must restore the autonomy of its central bank and rein in spending. It warned that public debt was set to exceed 60 percent of GDP by the end of the year.

The cash-strapped government said this week it had raised $1 billion in the bond market and expected another $1 billion loan from Russia.

The government expects the Serbian economy to shrink between 0.5 percent and 1 percent this year overall. For next year, it expects to return to growth of up to 2 percent, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said this week. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Jane Baird)