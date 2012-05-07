BELGRADE The Socialist Party of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic held the key to power in Serbia on Monday, after an inconclusive election in which voters punished the ruling Democratic Party for their economic woes.

The Democrats, part of a reformist bloc that ousted Milosevic in 2000 and turned Serbia westwards, saw their support crumble to 23 percent from 38 percent in 2008, hurt by a downturn that has left a quarter of the workforce jobless.

In contrast to the last election, all the main parties now share a central goal of EU membership, and the Socialists might choose to switch from their existing alliance with the Democrats and ally themselves with the election victors, the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which won around 24.7 percent.

With the Socialists in the driving seat, the horse-trading to build a government may take up much of the available 90 days, though most analysts ultimately expect them to renew what was a largely effective coalition with President Boris Tadic's Democrats.

"They have a happy marriage behind them and after all, better the devil you know than the angel you don't," said Nenad Sebek, the executive director of the Centre for Reconciliation and Democracy think-tank.

The SNS, led by former ultranationalists under Tomislav Nikolic who say they now share the goal of EU accession, look likely to command around 72 of parliament's 250 seats once all the votes are in, while the Democrats are set for 67-70 seats.

Even with the Socialists' 48 or so, either of the main parties would need other allies to get to a majority, 126 seats.

The Liberals, on about 19, would sit more easily with the Democrats, while the far-right Democratic Party of Serbia, on 20, would be more natural allies for the SNS. Other minority groups might go either way.

Any new government will have to tackle the economy, which is suffering from the crisis in the euro zone, the Balkans' main trading partner. The average Serbian earns 380 euros a month.

Political analyst Zoran Stojilkovic said the Socialists had "huge blackmailing potential", and Politika, the oldest Serbian daily, said their outgoing interior minister, Milosevic's former spokesman Ivica Dacic, would demand the post of prime minister.

"Whoever wants to talk to us ... will have to understand that we have risen from the ashes," Dacic told jubilant supporters in the capital, Belgrade.

HOSTILITY TO IMF

Dacic has reformed the Socialists but does not apologise for Milosevic's role in fomenting war in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo in the 1990s, conflicts that killed over 100,000 people and drove his own country into poverty and international isolation.

He favours EU membership for Serbia, but is hostile towards the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the prospect of Serbia seeking new funds from the lender. He has also pledged to protect Serbia's state assets from privatisation.

Stojilkovic said the Socialists were closer to the Democrats, an unwieldy reformist alliance that has brought the country of 7.3 million people to within a whisker of talks on joining the EU.

After the Socialists exact a large price, he said the likeliest outcome was that "the (existing) pro-European coalition will continue".

The Democrats are also favourites to retain the less important presidency after Nikolic edged out Tadic with around 25 percent in Sunday's presidential first round.

Analysts expect Tadic to pick up more votes from defeated candidates in the second round on May 20.

The Serbian dinar shrugged off the results and opened unchanged at 111.85/112.10 per euro.

"We do not think the elections will be a factor until the full start of government talks and the second round," said a dealer at a Belgrade bank.

After years of teetering between pro-Western reformers and pro-Russian nationalists, all Serbia's main parties now agree on the goal of joining the EU, and the EU is weighing whether to open accession talks next year.

"We can say that pro-European parties had a significant result ... The result makes a good environment for Serbia's future advance towards the EU," Vincent Degert, head of the EU mission in Belgrade, told the Tanjug news agency.

Nikolic was formerly part of the ultranationalist Radical Party, which shared power with Milosevic in 1999 when Serbia was bombed by NATO to halt the massacre and expulsion of ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

After repeated election defeats, he broke ranks with the radicals in 2008 and pledged support for Serbia's EU bid.

Under the Democratic Party, Serbia closed a dark chapter with the arrest and extradition of Bosnian Serb genocide suspects Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic, and in March became an official candidate for EU membership. (1 Euro=$1.29)

(Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)