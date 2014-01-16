* Former ultranationalists riding high in polls
* Decision due after start of EU accession talks
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Jan 16 Serbia will hold a snap
parliamentary election in March as the co-ruling Serbian
Progressive Party (SNS) seeks to cash in on rising poll numbers,
the Politika daily reported on Thursday.
A spokesman for the government declined to comment on the
report, which follows weeks of mounting speculation that the
Balkan country is heading for a second election in less than two
years as the coalition tussles over the pace of economic reform
and a battle to root out corruption.
Economy Minister Sasa Radulovic, a SNS appointee, told the
Reuters Global Markets Forum chatroom on Tuesday that if the
coalition shirked tough reforms, "it's better to have elections
as soon as possible".
Politika, citing multiple government sources, said President
Tomislav Nikolic would call the election at the end of January
for March 16, when a municipal ballot in the capital, Belgrade,
is also due.
A March poll may complicate loan negotiations with the
International Monetary Fund, expected to begin within weeks. But
analysts say a strong win for the SNS could make economic
reforms easier in the long run.
The SNS is riding high in opinion polls, thanks largely to
the personal popularity of party leader and deputy Prime
Minister Aleksandar Vucic.
A former ultranationalist rebranded as a pro-Western
reformer, Vucic is the face of a high-profile anti-graft
campaign that is proving popular with Serbs weary of years of
endemic corruption and deep-rooted organised crime.
The SNS is expected to take a decision on elections at a
meeting on Jan. 25, four days after the official start of
membership talks with the European Union.
"There's no doubt what's better for the SNS when we look at
the interests of the party," Nebojsa Stefanovic, a senior party
official and parliament speaker, told the Serbian daily Vecernje
Novosti. "My position is clear and I have repeatedly said we
need an early parliamentary vote."
Reached by Reuters, Stefanovic said: "It's not up to me as
parliament speaker, and the party has not taken a position yet."
TOUGH ECONOMIC REFORMS
SNS officials are playing up alleged tensions between the
party and its main coalition partner, the Socialists of Prime
Minister Ivica Dacic.
Dacic denies any rift and has repeatedly said he is against
an early election, which looks likely to return a big win for
the SNS and could see the Socialists pushed into opposition.
Asked about the report, a senior Socialist official told
Reuters: "Elections aren't necessary. We believe the government
is working well, but the Socialist Party is not afraid of
elections."
The SNS emerged in 2008 from the Serbian Radical Party, an
ultranationalist party that held power with the Socialists of
late strongman Slobodan Milosevic during Serbia's 1999 war with
NATO over Kosovo. Both the SNS and the Socialists have since
embraced a pro-EU path.
Vucic says Serbia needs a complete overhaul of its bloated
public sector and pension system.
But a 2014 budget adopted in December shied away from the
harshest measures to rein in a deficit set at 4.6 percent of
output, fuelling speculation that the SNS had an eye on a
possible early election.