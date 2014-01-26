* PM expected to ask president to announce snap election
* Election should not slow Serbia's EU bid - PM
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Jan 25 The leadership of Serbia's
dominant Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) agreed on Sunday to
seek an early parliamentary election, aiming to capitalise on a
surge in popularity to cement its grip on power and push through
economic reforms.
After a meeting in Belgrade, SNS leader and Deputy Prime
Minister Aleksandar Vucic told reporters the party's presidency
had endorsed his proposal.
"Our bid is based on the fact that Serbia could do faster,
more and better and that changes cannot wait," he said.
The SNS, the largest party in the ruling coalition, wants an
even stronger mandate to help speed up reforms it says are
essential to Serbia's recovery from a decade of war and
isolation in the 1990s.
Tension within the coalition over the pace and depth of
reform saw Economy Minister Sasa Radulovic, a non-party member
of the cabinet, resign on Saturday due to resistance from unions
and some in government to measures aimed at liberalising the
labour market and cutting loose dozens of loss-making state
firms.
The Balkan country must also speed up reforms to make a
precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in
talks set to begin on Feb. 26.
The SNS is riding high in opinion polls, mainly due to
Vucic's popularity and an anti-graft campaign he has been
waging. An SNS election victory would almost certainly see him
as prime minister and could force the Socialists of Prime
Minister Ivica Dacic into opposition.
The state-run RTS TV reported that Dacic is expected to
convene his cabinet on Monday and propose to the president he
dismiss government and schedule elections for March 16, to
coincide with the municipal vote in the capital Belgrade.
On Saturday, Dacic said the election should not be an
obstacle for Serbia's bid to join the European Union. "Serbia's
strategy is based on reforms, better living standards for its
people and EU membership," he said in a statement.
The EU opened accession talks with Serbia on Jan. 21, a
process that should help drive change in the largest country to
emerge from the former federal Yugoslavia. Serbia is unlikely to
join before 2020.