BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BELGRADE Jan 28 Serbia's coalition government asked President Tomislav Nikolic on Tuesday to dissolve parliament and call an early election, after the centre-right SNS party called at the weekend for a new mandate to speed up reforms.
Nikolic is expected to call the election for March 16, just under two years since the last poll. The SNS, the dominant party in the ruling alliance, is well ahead in opinion polls, putting party leader Aleksandar Vucic in pole position to take over from Socialist Prime Minister Ivica Dacic.
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.