By Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Jan 28 Serbia's coalition government
asked President Tomislav Nikolic on Tuesday to call an early
election with the dominant centre-right SNS party looking to
accelerate reforms by cashing in on a surge in its popularity.
Nikolic was expected on Wednesday to schedule the
parliamentary election for March 16, just under two years since
the people of the western Balkan state last voted.
The SNS (Serbian Progressive Party), the strongest party in
the ruling alliance, is well ahead in opinion polls, putting
party leader Aleksandar Vucic in pole position to take over from
Socialist Prime Minister Ivica Dacic.
Once an ultranationalist disciple of the "Greater Serbia"
ideology that fuelled the wars of federal Yugoslavia's bloody
disintegration in the 1990s, Vucic has since rebranded himself
as a pro-European moderniser.
As deputy prime minister, Vucic has advocated a painful
overhaul of Serbia's bloated public sector, the pension system
and rigid labour market.
Asking Nikolic to dissolve parliament, the government said
in a statement that voters should "have a say in the future
direction of state policies". It cited economic reforms, the
fight against organised crime and talks that started on Jan. 21
on Serbia joining the European Union.
Investors appear to believe a strong SNS-led government
would be better placed to forge ahead with such measures, but
doubts remain about the party's capacity and commitment.
Economy Minister Sasa Radulovic, a non-party cabinet member
picked for the post by the SNS, resigned on Saturday over
stalled legislation to liberalise the labour market and cut
loose dozens of loss-making state firms.
In a stinging statement published on the ministry's official
website on Tuesday, Radulovic took aim at Vucic.
"The chief obstacle to all reforms was and remains the
office of the first deputy prime minister," he wrote.
His remarks may give investors pause for thought, especially
after Fitch ratings agency this month cut Serbia's long-term
local and foreign currency ratings from BB- to B+, outlook
stable, citing a consolidated deficit of 7.1 percent of output
and the stalled reforms.
IMF TALKS
Fearing popular discontent, consecutive Serbian governments
since the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000 have
shied away from the kind of radical structural overhaul that
economists say is needed to put the economy on a sound footing.
Measures to rein in the deficit and cap the public debt will
be crucial to negotiations with the International Monetary Fund
on a new precautionary loan deal, which will begin on Feb. 26
with the election campaign in full swing.
Vucic's aides did not respond to Radulovic's criticism, but
directed enquiries to Finance Minister Lazar Krstic, another
non-party cabinet member handpicked by the SNS leader.
Krstic told the online edition of Serbian daily Blic: "In my
experience, the office of the first deputy prime minister has
not blocked reforms."
The SNS has 73 seats in the 250-seat parliament. It wants a
bigger share so it can form a smaller, less unwieldy coalition
or even rule alone, which could push Dacic's Socialists into
opposition.
Critics say the party is simply trying to exploit high poll
ratings before the painful consequences of reforms kick in. Some
Western diplomats, too, wprry about the power Vucic has garnered
so quickly in a country with a history of strongmen.