BELGRADE, April 24 Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic's Progressive Party is set to win around 56 percent of
votes cast in Serbia's general election on Sunday, according to
an initial projection by pollster Cesid based on a small sample
of votes.
That would give the conservative Progressives another
absolute majority in parliament. However, Cesid cautioned its
projection was preliminary and would change.
The Socialists were set to remain the second biggest party
with 10.9 percent of the vote while the ultra-nationalist
Radical Party of Vojislav Seselj, acquitted last month of war
crimes by the U.N. tribunal in The Hague, is set to be the third
largest party in parliament with 7.3 percent of the vote,
according to the projection.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic; editing
by Adrian Croft)