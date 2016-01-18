SARAJEVO Jan 18 Serbia's power exchange SEEPEX
will launch a day-ahead market on Feb. 17 in a bid to foster a
competitive, transparent and reliable electricity market for
Serbia and southeast Europe, the exchange said on Monday.
"Member tests have been conducted successfully and final
regulatory issues are about to be cleared," the South East
European Power Exchange (SEEPEX) said in a statement.
The Serbian exchange was originally expected to launch
day-ahead power trading in the third quarter of 2015.
The exchange will give countries in the region access to
broader power markets which should provide more price
transparency, security of supply and attract more traders to a
potentially lucrative wholesale Balkan market.
While many traders say the region has potential, they have
cited barriers limiting market growth such as a lack of
transparency and difficulties in getting trading licences
Day-ahead power market exchanges provide buyers and sellers
with transparent prices for electricity and are a step towards
forming regional markets.
"We are the first to offer a fully-fledged integrated
trading and clearing solution in the SEE region, fully
compatible with the European market coupling initiatives from
the start," SEEPEX Managing Director Milos Mladenovic said.
In the initial phase, the exchange will trade day-ahead
power, with intraday trading offered later. Serbian grid
operator Elektromreze Srbije (EMS) teamed up with the EPEX Spot
exchange to launch SEEPEX.
Neighbouring Croatia has said it would start a spot power
market this month in cooperation with European energy exchange
Nord Pool Spot, which is also helping Albania set up a power
bourse. Bulgaria plans to launch a spot exchange in March.
"A transparent reference price will support the development
of the energy sector in the entire region," said Jean-François
Conil-Lacoste, chairman of the management board of EPEX Spot.
There are also plans to link SEEPEX with neighbouring
Hungary, which has already linked its day-ahead trading with the
Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by David Clarke)