BELGRADE Aug 31 Serbia's government agreed a
3.8 percent electricity price increase to comply with conditions
set by the International Monetary Fund in return for a 1.2
billion euro ($1.34 billion)loan, Energy Minister Aleksandar
Antic said on Wednesday.
"This is the smallest possible increase, half the amount the
IMF asked for," Antic told reporters. Last year's 12 percent
price hike was also short of the level demanded by the
international lender.
In return for the precautionary loan, Serbia promised to
streamline its public enterprises, including the public power
utility, and make them profitable.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, editing by Thomas Escritt)