* Serbia seeks investment beyond obvious sources
* UAE wants route into EU market before Serbia joins
* Belgrade tries to revive arms industry with UAE funding
* Abu Dhabi extends influence in turbulent Mideast -analyst
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Regan Doherty
BELGRADE/ABU DHABI, Oct 31 From animal feed to
missiles and loans, Serbia is banking on an unlikely alliance
with the United Arab Emirates to upgrade its vital farming
industry, revive military production and get badly needed
cheaper finance.
For the UAE, the new relationship offers an early back door
route into the European Union, which Belgrade wants to join, and
access to the former Yugoslavia's once mighty arms industry
while much of the Middle East is consumed by unrest or war.
Almost two decades after communist Yugoslavia's violent
breakup, Serbia is struggling with high public debt and
unemployment while its manufacturing industry and living
standards lag way behind the EU's.
Serbia has succeeded in drawing some investment from more
obvious sources such as the EU, its traditional Slavic ally
Russia and China, which much of the world is courting.
However, the Socialist-led government's friendship with the
Gulf came as a surprise. Until last year, Belgrade had only
token relations with the UAE and bilateral trade totalled a mere
20 million euros ($28 million) in 2012.
Now the talk is of billions of euros in loans and
investments. "Serbia is diversifying the portfolio of investors
to as many countries as possible... In addition to the EU, we
have Russia with energy deals, China with infrastructure
investments and now we have the Gulf," said Sasa Djogovic of
Belgrade-based Institute for Market Research.
EYE ON EU MEMBERSHIP
Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said it all started
after he met Abu Dhabi's crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al
Nahyan over lunch there last year.
"We discussed everything including history and geography and
afterwards he walked me to my hotel room and our friendship
began," Vucic said in a recent TV broadcast. Very quickly this
friendship translated into business arrangements.
The first deal was a $40 million equity investment by Abu
Dhabi's Etihad airline in Serbia's indebted JAT Airways.
A $400 million sovereign loan for agriculture has been
agreed with the UAE's Development Fund, as well as another $400
million deal with the Al Dahra food producer, which wants to
lease bankrupt socialist-era farms.
Earlier this month, Vucic announced that the first 100
million euro installment of a 200 million UAE loan slated for
investment in irrigation, would be disbursed soon.
Serbia has also signed memorandums of understanding with
several UAE companies, including Mubadala, a unit of Abu Dhabi's
investment fund, on possible production of microchips and
aircraft parts.
Naz Masraff, an analyst with the London-based Eurasia Group,
said the UAE's interest was clear. "It is certainly in line with
their efforts to diversify their investments and increase
presence in Eastern Europe," she said.
UAE firms are also active in property and tourism in
neighbouring Montenegro which has begun EU entry negotiations.
Serbia, a country of 7.3 million people, plans to start EU
accession talks in January and hopes to join by 2020. Investing
there offers the UAE a chance of eventual direct access to the
huge EU market before costs rise and red tape descends.
"They (UAE) feel it's better to put up their money now,
rather than wait," a Gulf-based diplomat who asked not to be
named told Reuters. "When buying into the EU, there are public
procurements, procedures, regulatory hurdles ... but dealing
with Serbia now is much easier."
WEAPONS SWEETEN THE DEAL
Unlike other Balkan countries, Serbia has said it does not
want to join NATO, which bombed the country in 1999 to halt its
military operations against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.
Free of some of the Western alliance's rules and
restrictions on weapons sales, Serbia has more independence in
reviving the once flagship defence industry that was brought to
its knees by the wars of the 1990s and a United Nations arms
embargo. The friendship with the UAE could help those efforts.
Earlier this year Belgrade announced arms deals with the
UAE, including exports of armoured personnel carriers and the
joint development of a guided surface-to-surface missile. In
global arms trade terms, this business remains modest and the
weaponry relatively low-tech, but it has the potential to grow.
"The total value of all the weapons deals (with UAE) so far
would be about 200 million euros," said a defence ministry
official who asked not to be named. "This cooperation can be
extended to various other weapons systems, parts and equipment."
Serbia is also offering trainer and light attack aircraft,
along with self-propelled howitzers and artillery ammunition.
Tim Ash, the head of Standard Bank's emerging markets
research, said the UAE's interest in the Serbian arms industry
and surplus weapons was based on its regional aspirations.
"Abu Dhabi is a major geopolitical player in the Middle East
and access to arms gives it greater reach and leverage in
conflicts in the region, such as in Syria," Ash said.
Serbia, for its part, has sought a long-term, low-interest
sovereign loan from the UAE worth between 2 and 3 billion euros.
Vucic went to Abu Dhabi on Oct. 26 and Serbian media said the
loan, seen as crucial for Serbia's financial stability, would be
on the agenda.
Serbia needs fresh funds to prop up its budget and repay
some of its public debt, which is forecast to amount to 65
percent of gross domestic product this year. The jobless rate is
around 25 percent, while GDP per capita, at about $5,200, is
only 16 percent of the EU average.
It is also seeking a new loan deal with the International
Monetary Fund to reassure investors that its finances will be
stabilised. The IMF ended a previous 1 billion euro deal with
Belgrade last year, blaming inflated state spending and debt.
BUSINESS AND POPULISM
The government said the UAE loan would be spent on
investment and debt repayment, but analysts fear it may ease up
on unpopular economic reforms. "The key here will be whether the
... UAE loan will tempt the Serbian government to get complacent
about reforms," Masraff said.
However, she added: "The government will still need to tap
into international markets in 2014 and a commitment to reform
will also be key for securing an IMF deal."
Serbian analysts say Vucic's Progressive party would benefit
if the UAE relationship produces significant economic results,
and it could go for early elections next year, hoping to cement
its hold on power.
Recent opinion polls give the party unprecedented support of
more than 40 percent. However, analysts say this could melt away
when the government imposes planned austerity measures,
including wage cuts and a shrinking of the public sector.
Any possibility of new investment from the UAE and more jobs
could become the trump election card, said Milos Damnjanovic, an
analyst with the South East European Studies programme at
Britain's Oxford University.
"There's a political component in it. It has been used for
populist purposes," he said.