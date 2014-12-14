BELGRADE Dec 14 Serbia and China will sign a
deal worth more than $600 million next week to add a new unit at
the Kostolac coal-fired power plant, the first major investment
in more than two decades in Serbia's ageing energy
infrastructure, the plant's manager told local media.
The agreement will be signed on the sidelines of a summit of
leaders from central and eastern Europe and China on Dec. 16 and
17 in Belgrade, Dragan Jovanovic told Pink Television.
Chinese investors are increasingly targeting energy projects
in the Balkans, boosting their presence and showing a
willingness to take bigger risks than European rivals in a
potentially lucrative market with good links to the European
Union and scope for price rises.
The project will include the construction of a new 350
megawatt (MW) unit and expansion of nearby Drmno coal mine. It
will take five years to complete, said Jovanovic.
He said that China will finance the project via a $608
million loan to be repaid over 20 years. It will include a seven
year grace period and fixed annual interest of 2.5 percent.
The Serbian government and the state-run utility
Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) will provide the remaining $107
million.
EPS is already undertaking a $1.25 billion upgrade at
Kostolac, mainly financed by Export-Import Bank of China
and using China Machinery and Engineering Corp.
.
Due to the outdated technology the plant's B1 and B2 units
operate below their full capacity and the upgrade is designed to
boost their output, extend life span and reduce greenhouse gas
emissions.
Serbia generates two thirds of its electricity from ageing
coal-fired plants and the rest from hydro power. It urgently
needs to upgrade its energy infrastructure to meet rising
demand.
Its energy sector has been under severe strain since major
flooding in May this year inundated a mine supplying Serbia's
biggest power plant and forced the country to import power and
coal to meet its energy shortfall.
