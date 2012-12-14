SARAJEVO Dec 14 Serbian grid operator EMS and
the Paris-based EPEX power exchange are exploring how to set up
a regional Southeast Europe power exchange to boost competition
and security of supply in the Balkans, EMS said on Friday.
The region is attractive for potential trading opportunities
due to expected growth in coming years as countries close the
gap with Western Europe and because of the number of shared
borders with European Union nations.
But market participants say state control over prices,
export fees and allocation of cross-border capacities are so far
main obstacles to growth of trading in the region.
An EMS official told Reuters that the potential exchange
t hat would start by offering day-ahead contracts w ould be
located in Belgrade, though talks remained at an early stage.
"EMS has presented to EPEX its regional action plan to
establish an integrated electricity market and its concept of
national and regional day-ahead auctions," EMS said in an
emailed statement. It did not provide further details on the
plan.
EMS and EPEX will hold further talks with Serbia's energy
ministry, the state electricity regulator and state-run power
utility EPS, which could be the market maker for the future
day-ahead trading floor, EMS said.
Ljubljana-based BSP Southpool, run by international
derivatives exchange Eurex and Slovenian power market operator
Borzen, offers spot power trade for the Slovenian and Serbian
markets but liquidity has been poor.
EPEX Spot and Norway's Nordpool Spot, which both offer
short-term electricity trading platforms, announced last year
they planned to create a joint exchange that would cover more
than a half of Europe's spot electricity trades.
But plans for a pan-European spot power platform have been
put on hold as a result of an anti-trust investigation.
