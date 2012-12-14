SARAJEVO Dec 14 Serbian grid operator EMS and the Paris-based EPEX power exchange are exploring how to set up a regional Southeast Europe power exchange to boost competition and security of supply in the Balkans, EMS said on Friday.

The region is attractive for potential trading opportunities due to expected growth in coming years as countries close the gap with Western Europe and because of the number of shared borders with European Union nations.

But market participants say state control over prices, export fees and allocation of cross-border capacities are so far main obstacles to growth of trading in the region.

An EMS official told Reuters that the potential exchange t hat would start by offering day-ahead contracts w ould be located in Belgrade, though talks remained at an early stage.

"EMS has presented to EPEX its regional action plan to establish an integrated electricity market and its concept of national and regional day-ahead auctions," EMS said in an emailed statement. It did not provide further details on the plan.

EMS and EPEX will hold further talks with Serbia's energy ministry, the state electricity regulator and state-run power utility EPS, which could be the market maker for the future day-ahead trading floor, EMS said.

Ljubljana-based BSP Southpool, run by international derivatives exchange Eurex and Slovenian power market operator Borzen, offers spot power trade for the Slovenian and Serbian markets but liquidity has been poor.

EPEX Spot and Norway's Nordpool Spot, which both offer short-term electricity trading platforms, announced last year they planned to create a joint exchange that would cover more than a half of Europe's spot electricity trades.

But plans for a pan-European spot power platform have been put on hold as a result of an anti-trust investigation. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason Neely)