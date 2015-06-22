(Corrects date of EPS statement to June 1, not June 22)
* EPS separating businesses, part of public sector overhaul
* Power utility subsidised by state, has big staff surplus
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, June 22 Serbian power utility
Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) has signed contracts to separate
its production, distribution and supply arms from July, a
priority for the government as it tries to offload a host of
loss-making state enterprises.
The move also marks another step towards full liberalisation
of the Balkan country's energy market, in line with standards in
the European Union, which it hopes to join.
"The old way of EPS's organisation is becoming history and
will now be replaced by a stronger, more organised and
vertically integrated EPS," General Manager Aleksandar Obradovic
said in a statement issued on June 1.
Obradovic said the first phase of the plan, aimed at helping
streamline the business and making the utility more profitable,
will begin on July 1.
The second phase will turn EPS into a share-holding company
by the summer of 2016.
EPS plans an initial public offering in 2016 and aims to
sell a minority stake to a strategic partner, a senior company
official previously told Reuters.
Successive Serbian governments, determined to keep power
prices low to avoid a backlash from voters, have heavily
subsidised EPS indirectly through bank guarantees.
But Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's government, which
agreed a 1.2 billion-euro, three-year standby loan with the
International Monetary Fund in February, has committed to
overhaul costly public firms, including EPS, and cut subsidies.
Serbia's fiscal council estimates that almost a third of the
33,000 employees at EPS are surplus.
The company produces almost all of Serbia's annual
consumption of 38 gigawatt-hours of electricity, of which more
than two thirds is in ailing coal-fired plants and the rest in
hydro power plants.
Serbia's government approved a 12 percent hike in power
prices this month, slightly less than agreed with the IMF.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Susan Fenton)