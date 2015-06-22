* EPS separating businesses, part of public sector overhaul
* Power utility subsidised by state, has big staff surplus
(Recasts with loan talks)
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, June 22 Serbia is in talks with the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on a 200
million-euro ($227 million) loan to help with the overhaul of
power utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS), a spokeswoman for
the utility said on Monday.
Serbia's government plans to separate EPS into separate
production, distribution and supply arms and sell a minority
stake as part of a broader plan to overhaul the bloated public
sector and reduce the burden on state coffers.
Earlier this month, EPS said it had signed contracts to
separate its operations, the latest step towards full
liberalisation of the Balkan country's energy market. That would
put Serbia in line with standards in the European Union, which
it hopes to join.
"The old way of EPS's organisation is becoming history and
will now be replaced by a stronger, more organised and
vertically integrated EPS," General Manager Aleksandar Obradovic
said on June 1.
EPS said that the first phase of the plan, aimed at helping
streamline the business and making the utility more profitable,
would begin on July 1. The second phase will turn EPS into a
share-holding company by the summer of 2016.
EPS plans an initial public offering in 2016 and aims to
sell a minority stake to a strategic partner, a senior company
official previously told Reuters.
Successive Serbian governments, determined to keep power
prices low to avoid a backlash from voters, have heavily
subsidised EPS indirectly through bank guarantees.
But Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's government, which
agreed a 1.2 billion euro, three-year standby loan with the
International Monetary Fund in February, has committed to
overhaul costly public firms, including EPS, and cut subsidies.
Serbia's fiscal council estimates that almost a third of the
33,000 employees at EPS are surplus.
"A decision has not yet been made on how many people will be
made redundant," the EPS spokeswoman said on Monday.
The company produces almost all of Serbia's annual
consumption of 38 gigawatt-hours of electricity, of which more
than two-thirds is in ailing coal-fired plants and the rest in
hydro power plants.
Serbia's government approved a 12 percent hike in power
prices this month, slightly less than agreed with the IMF.
($1 = 0.8823 euros)
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Larry King)