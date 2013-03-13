* Serbia hopes to cut current account, trade gap - finance
minister
* Automotive, oil and gas industries to play key role -
Dinkic
By Aleksandar Vasovic
KOPAONIK, Serbia, March 13 Serbia expects a 25
percent rise in exports this year that will help it reduce its
current account and trade gap, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic
told a business forum on Wednesday.
The European Union candidate country aims to return to
economic growth this year of about 2 percent. It is pinning its
hopes on a joint venture with Italy's carmaker Fiat as
well as on agriculture and its oil and gas industry.
The economy is estimated to have shrunk 2 percent in 2012.
Dinkic said the government also aims to reduce the current
account gap to about 8.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)
from about 10.7 percent last year, when net direct investments
came to a meagre 136.9 million euros as of November.
"We expect exports to rise some 25 percent this year ...
with the automotive industry accounting for about 20 percent of
total exports," he told a business forum at the southwestern ski
resort of Kopaonik.
Serbia's economy returned to recession last year because of
the spillover from the crisis in the euro zone, its main trade
partner, while a long drought last summer halved its harvest and
curbed agricultural exports.
Its total pubic debt rose to about 60 percent of GDP, and
Dinkic said the government wants to halt its rise this year at
about 65 percent of GDP.
The government is targeting a 3.6 percent deficit and is
borrowing at home and abroad to finance its needs.
Serbia is aiming for total 2013 exports of about 11 billion
euros, and Dinkic said the Fiat factory in the central city of
Kragujevac would play a pivotal role.
The 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) venture, which produces
the Fiat 500L car, is 67 percent owned by Fiat and 33 percent by
Serbia.
"This year we expect output of between 110,000 and 160,000
Fiat cars ... which depends on markets in the United States and
Russia," Dinkic said.
A top-ranking delegation will soon travel to Moscow to try
to negotiate a higher number of car exports to Russia, Dinkic
said.
"They are protecting their markets, so we will see," he
said.
The Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) oil and fuel
producer and retailer should also help exports with sales of 500
million to 700 million euros to markets throughout the region,
Dinkic said.
NIS is majority owned by Russia's Gazprom and
Serbia has a minority stake.
Dinkic said the government would try to maintain its policy
of partnership with major investors, mainly through incentives,
but also to attract equity investment where the state would act
as a minority partner.
($1 = 0.7680 euros)
