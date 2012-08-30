BELGRADE Aug 30 Serbia and Fiat have rescheduled payments by the cash-strapped Balkan country to the Italian carmaker for their joint car-plant venture in the central city of Kragujevac.

Serbia will pay 50 million euros ($63 million), or 55 percent of the 90 million it owes Fiat this year, once it has revised the 2012 budget in September. The rest will be paid in 2013.

"The problem is that the previous government failed to include payments to Fiat in the 2012 budget and now we will pay a part and reschedule the remaining 40 million euro to 2013," a government spokesman said on Thursday.

A new, Socialist-led coalition government took power in Serbia in July, inheriting a budget deficit of 7 percent of output and public debt of 54.7 percent.

Serbia owns 33 percent of a 1 billion euro joint venture with Fiat to produce the Fiat 500l compact in Kragujevac. The first cars were produced in July and the plant is expected to employ 2,400 people and produce up to 200,000 cars annually.

The government also pledged to complete construction of a four-lane road linking Kragujevac in 2012 and the nearby E75 pan-European highway. Rising costs and budget constraints have slowed the project.

"We will complete construction of the few remaining kilometres soon and we will do everything possible to make sure that the delay has no impact on production," the spokesman said.

Fiat chief executive Sergio Marchionne was expected to visit Serbia next week for further talks, he said.

