BELGRADE Aug 14 A U.S.-educated McKinsey consultant has agreed to become Serbia's new finance minister, following a cabinet reshuffle in July, a official and local media said on Wednesday.

Serbian Yale graduate Lazar Krstic, who is about 30, agreed to take over the post after meetings with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, said a government official familiar with the talks who asked not to be named.

"Krstic has agreed to take the post, he also presented his plans to Vucic," the source said without elaborating further. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)