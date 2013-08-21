BELGRADE Aug 21 Serbia's 2014 budget deficit
should not overshoot 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),
down from the revised 4.7 percent target for this year, said
Lazar Krstic, the country's finance minister designate.
"What is acceptable for the International Monetary Fund and
the international community is the deficit of three percent,
four percent at most," Krstic, a 29-year old Yale-educated
economist, said an interview with Belgrade's NIN weekly, which
will be published on Friday.
"It is difficult, but this will be our goal for 2014," he
told the weekly.
Krstic, whose appointment should be confirmed by parliament
on Monday, said Serbia would turn to the World Bank and the IMF
to stabilise its finances. The IMF last year froze a previous 1
billion euro ($1.34 billion) standby loan deal with Serbia.
Both the IMF and the country's fiscal advisory body have
warned the government that it risks missing the budget gap
target of 4.7 percent of national output this year because of
shrinking revenues and high spending.
Serbia's public debt is also seen rising to about 65 percent
of GDP this year, higher than the IMF recommends for similar
emerging economies.
Last month, outgoing Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic
unnerved investors by saying a new arrangement with the IMF was
unrealistic this year, while Krstic indicated a new deal with
the international lender would be welcome.
"The arrangement with the IMF would be a positive signal ...
that Serbia is pursuing a responsible economic policy," Krstic
said.
On Wednesday, the World Bank country manager for Serbia,
Tony Verheijen, said the bank was ready to provide up to $250
million in budget support this year and the same in 2014.
He said the lender could aid Serbia if the government adopts
the 2014 budget in November, reforms public companies, ends
subsidies to 179 loss-making state firms, and makes additional
savings of about 0.5 percent of GDP.
"It is true there's an option that the World Bank may also
help financing Serbia's budget, and the condition is a timely
adoption of a responsible 2014 budget," Krstic said.
Serbia has tapped international markets three times since
last September, raising $3.25 billion, the equivalent of around
8 percent of GDP, and plans another $1 billion Eurobond in
September.
Krstic said the country had no other option but to roll over
some of its debt.
"We simply have to refinance a part of public debt," Krstic
said, adding without elaborating that "some positive surprises
are possible."
Serbia, which emerged from recession in the first quarter,
will need to borrow around 5 billion euros ($6.68 billion) to
cover the budget gap in 2014.($1 = 0.7448 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Ron Askew)