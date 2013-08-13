* Serbian finance minister Dinkic fired in reshuffle
* Investors worried about debt, budget deficit
* New cabinet line-up expected by Aug. 26
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Aug 13 Serbia is in talks with a
U.S.-educated McKinsey consultant about becoming the country's
new finance minister, following a cabinet reshuffle in July, a
political source and local media said on Tuesday.
Mladjan Dinkic was fired, along with at least three other
ministers, to avert a snap election. Serbian Prime Minister
Ivica Dacic had threatened to bring down the coalition
government unless Dinkic was replaced and his small United
Regions party ejected from the alliance.
Serbian Yale graduate Lazar Krstic, who is about 30, met
Serbian deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on
Monday, the source said, and Serbian daily Blic said talks would
continue over the next few days and that an agreement was near.
"Everything points to an agreement and we expect the public
will be officially informed in the coming days," Blic said.
If confirmed as finance minister, Krstic will take on the
challenge of reining in Serbia's growing budget gap and public
debt, which have all but buried hopes of a new precautionary
loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.
Prime Minister Dacic is expected to present his new cabinet
line-up to parliament on Aug. 26.
A LinkedIn profile for Krstic lists his job as 'Associate
Principal' at global management consulting firm McKinsey &
Company, which he joined in 2008.
Reuters was unable to reach Krstic for comment.