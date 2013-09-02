* Former McKinsey consultant must rein in deficit, debt
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Sept 2 Serbian lawmakers endorsed
29-year-old former McKinsey consultant Lazar Krstic as finance
minister on Monday, handing him the task of reining in the
country's ballooning deficit and public debt.
Krstic brings no political pedigree to the job but was
handpicked by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), the biggest
party in Serbia's ruling coalition.
The Yale graduate was endorsed as part of a cabinet
reshuffle passed by 134 votes to 65 in the 250-seat parliament.
The SNS says it is serious about pursuing painful reforms
and spending cuts to stabilise Serbia's finances, and has
threatened its Socialist coalition partners under Prime Minister
Ivica Dacic with a snap election if they resist.
Krstic has pledged to seek a new loan deal with the
International Monetary Fund, which will probably require
long-resisted cuts in spending on pensioners and state
enterprises to curb a budget deficit of at least 4.7 percent of
national outout and public debt projected at 65 percent by
year-end.
Pensioners and the public sector account for about one third
of the Serbian electorate and half its outgoings. The IMF has
said that without significant reform Serbia's budget shortfall
will reach eight percent of gross domestic product.
The Fund froze an earlier 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion)
standby loan deal with the former Yugoslav republic early last
year over broken spending promises by the previous government.
The absence of an IMF safety net has pressured the Serbian dinar
and driven up borrowing costs.
Serbia, a candidate for membership of the European Union,
emerged from recession in the first quarter of the year, but
growth remains fragile.