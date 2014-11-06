BELGRADE Nov 6 Europe's biggest construction
and concessions company, Vinci, expressed interest on
Thursday in investing or acquiring concession rights in
Belgrade's international airport.
The Nikola Tesla airport is among a host of state companies
Serbia wants to offload or find partners for as the Balkan
country tries to stabilise its shaky finances.
Accompanying French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on a visit
to Serbia, Vinci Airports chairman Nicolas Notebaert said in
comments translated into Serbian by the state broadcaster:
"Vinci Airports have an ambition to cooperate on the
development of the Belgrade airport and other Serbian airports."
"We are interested in long-term partnerships," he said.
According to data from the Belgrade Stock Exchange, the
airport's revenues rose to 3.7 billion dinars (31 million euros)
in the first half of 2014, up 29 percent from the same period
last year.
In September, Vinci lost out in a bid to buy a 75.5-percent
stake in Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport to German
airport operator Fraport AG.
(1 euro = 119.0929 Serbian dinar)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by David Clarke)