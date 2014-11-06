BELGRADE Nov 6 Europe's biggest construction and concessions company, Vinci, expressed interest on Thursday in investing or acquiring concession rights in Belgrade's international airport.

The Nikola Tesla airport is among a host of state companies Serbia wants to offload or find partners for as the Balkan country tries to stabilise its shaky finances.

Accompanying French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on a visit to Serbia, Vinci Airports chairman Nicolas Notebaert said in comments translated into Serbian by the state broadcaster:

"Vinci Airports have an ambition to cooperate on the development of the Belgrade airport and other Serbian airports."

"We are interested in long-term partnerships," he said.

According to data from the Belgrade Stock Exchange, the airport's revenues rose to 3.7 billion dinars (31 million euros) in the first half of 2014, up 29 percent from the same period last year.

In September, Vinci lost out in a bid to buy a 75.5-percent stake in Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport to German airport operator Fraport AG.

