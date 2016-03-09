* Srbijagas made profit in 2015 after years of losses
* Company expects 5 pct increase in 2016 gas sales - CEO
By Aleksandar Vasovic
KOPAONIK, Serbia, March 9 Srbijagas, Serbia's
state-run gas importer and retailer, is in talks with
international financial institutions on how to restructure its
one billion euro ($1.10 billion) debt, its chief executive said
on Wednesday.
Srbijagas built up much of the debt because unprofitable
state firms did not pay their gas bills and because retail gas
prices were kept artificially low for years by the government to
avoid a social backlash.
"This (debt) mainly came from unpaid gas deliveries, price
differentials, exchange rate differentials and interest rates
which all fell upon us ... most of that (debt) will have to be
covered by the state," CEO Dusan Bajatovic told Reuters during a
business forum.
He said Serbian government officials and company executives
have talked to the World Bank and the International Monetary
Fund about how to ease Srbijagas's debt burden. Serbia last year
signed a 1.2 billion euro loan with the IMF and World Bank.
Some 475 million euros of Srbijagas's one billion euro debt,
mostly held by commercial banks, is due for repayment this year
and next, according to a company presentation made at the forum.
Bajatovic said part of the debt could be rescheduled with
the help of the World Bank and commercial banks, depending on
the availability of favourable loans, while the company could
repay some itself.
Serbia decided in 2014 to separate the transport and supply
arms of Srbijagas, bringing it into line with European Union
laws as the country moves towards European Union membership.
Srbijagas returned to profit in 2015 after years of losses.
Bajatovic said the company had earnings before interest and
taxes of 13.7 billion dinars in 2015 and made a net profit of 3
billion dinars (24.36 million euros).
He said he expected natural gas sales to grow by around 5
percent this year.
Serbia gets more than 80 percent of its gas from Russia, but
is under pressure from Brussels to reduce its dependence on
Russian gas after its EU membership talks began last year.
Bajatovic said the EU has secured a loan for the
construction of a gas pipeline between Serbia and Bulgaria to
allow the Balkan country to diversify its gas supplies, but he
said the pipeline would not be commercial until a connection had
been built between Greece and Bulgaria.
He said Srbijagas and Gazprom would complete the expansion
this year of the Banatski Dvor storage facility to store up to
one billion cubic metres of gas, double its current storage
capacity of 450 million cubic metres.
(1 euro = 123.1370 Serbian dinars)
($1 = 0.9098 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Adrian Croft and
Jane Merriman)