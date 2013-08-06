SARAJEVO Aug 6 Serbia's government has allowed
the main gas distributor Srbijagas to increase wholesale prices
in the last quarter of 2013 by 6.4 percent, a move that will
mean higher bills for consumers, the energy regulator AERS said
on Tuesday.
Srbijagas has sought a rise in gas prices to help cover
mounting debts due to late payments from state-owned firms and
has complained that current tariffs are economically
unsustainable and hamper future investments.
The second increase this year will bring the price to
$453.30 per 1,000 cubic metres of natural gas, AERS said in a
statement. It added that Srbijagas will charge small gas
distributors 39.12 Serbian dinars per cubic metre from
September.
In line with the decision, 32 small gas distributors will
have to set new prices for consumers, seeking regulator
approval by mid-August.
According to preliminary calculations, retail prices of gas
for households could rise by an average 4.4 percent, while the
cost for all consumers -- which includes businesses -- could
increase by 5.7 percent on average, AERS said.
Srbijagas Chief Executive Dusan Bajatovic has repeatedly
said the company was losing money because government-regulated
retail prices are below what the company pays for imports from
Russia, Serbia's main gas supplier.
But increasing energy prices is a sensitive issue in the
Balkan country where the government is seeking to keep a lid on
prices to avoid social discontent as living standards sink.
In 2012, Srbijagas made a loss of more than 750 million
euros ($993.00 million) due in part to overdue payments mainly
from state-run firms undergoing restructuring.
Serbia is almost fully reliant on Russia for gas imports.
