BELGRADE, April 23 Serbia plans to restructure the debt of its gas monopoly and split it into two companies in a bid to make them profitable, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

Zorana Mihajlovic, a high ranking official in the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, said that Srbijagas would be separated into a purchase and distribution business, as well as a storage and transportation business.

They would be able to cut operating expenses and make more profits, she said, without elaborating.

Srbijagas chief executive Dusan Bajatovic has repeatedly said the company is losing money because government-regulated retail prices are lower than what the company pays for imports from Russia, Serbia's main gas supplier.

In 2012, Srbijagas made a loss of more than 750 million euros ($970 million) due in part to overdue payments mainly from state-run firms undergoing restructuring.

Increasing state-regulated energy prices is a sensitive issue in the Balkan country where the government seeks to keep a lid on prices to avoid social discontent.

Bajatovic, also the deputy head of the co-ruling Socialist Party, last month announced a rise in consumer gas prices and said Srbijagas could no longer sustain selling gas at an average $370 per cubic metre, far below the price it pays to Russia's Gazprom.

Mihajlovic said the first phase of the restructuring should be completed by the end of October.

"That phase would include financial and business consolidation and in an accord with the finance ministry it would also involve restructuring of the due debts and claims," she told a news conference.

Mihajlovic said in the second phase, to be completed by end-2013, Srbijagas would be split into an import, distribution and sales business and another one for gas storage and transport. The latter will be called Transgas.

"What we want is to have a better, sustainable company ... and that's why we are reforming Srbijagas," she said.

Last July, Srbijagas sold a glass factory, acquired through a debt conversion, but it still operates a fertilizer plant and a major poultry producer also bought through debt-to-equity swaps which officials say burden the company's main activity.

These businesses are also expected to be sold, although Mihajlovic did not provide any update on this. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Potter)