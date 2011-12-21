* Gazprom to deliver 5 bcm of gas per year
* Agreed quantity more than double Serbia annual needs
* Srbijagas eyes new natgas plants, depots
BELGRADE, Dec 21 Serbian gas monopoly
Srbijagas has agreed to a 10-year deal to import natural gas
from Russia's Gazprom at a discounted price,
Srbijagas' general manager said on Wednesday.
Dusan Bajatovic would not say by how much the import price
will go down for the Balkan country before completion of the
talks with Gazprom and noted the deal needed parliamentary
approval.
"Serbia will reduce its gas import costs, but the price of
gas for end-consumers will depend on the price of gas and oil on
the world market," he told reporters.
"If oil prices fall, which is difficult to expect in 2012,
we could consider reducing the gas prices for end-consumers."
Under the deal Gazprom will deliver 5 billion cubic meters
(bcm) of gas per year to Serbia, or more than double its
current annual needs, Bajatovic said.
Serbia will be required to draw 85 percent of the agreed
quantity but will not have to pay penalties for not taking up
the remainder, he said.
The agreement will also include a possibility for the
country to renegotiate its commercial terms each year, he added.
Bajatovic said the agreed annual supply is above Serbia's
current needs and that Srbijagas would launch talks with Gazprom
and other Russian investors about building several natural gas
plants and new gas depots.
Serbia imports almost all of its annual gas from Russia
through a single pipeline through Hungary via Ukraine and is
looking to broaden its supply routes.
The effort includes participating in the South Stream
pipeline project through a joint venture with Gazprom. The total
investment into the 400 km Serbian portion of South Stream is
estimated at 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).
Serbia in November launched an underground gas storage
facility, a joint venture between Srbijagas and Gazprom, with an
active capacity of 450 million cubic metres and maximum capacity
to extract 5 million cubic metres of gas per day.
The joint venture, in which Gazprom holds a 51 percent
stake, was agreed in 2010. The deal is part of wider energy pact
between Serbia and Russia that included the sale of a majority
stake in Serbia oil monopoly NIS to Gazprom Neft.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing By Maja Zuvela;
Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane Baird)