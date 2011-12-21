* Gazprom to deliver 5 bcm of gas per year

BELGRADE, Dec 21 Serbian gas monopoly Srbijagas has agreed to a 10-year deal to import natural gas from Russia's Gazprom at a discounted price, Srbijagas' general manager said on Wednesday.

Dusan Bajatovic would not say by how much the import price will go down for the Balkan country before completion of the talks with Gazprom and noted the deal needed parliamentary approval.

"Serbia will reduce its gas import costs, but the price of gas for end-consumers will depend on the price of gas and oil on the world market," he told reporters.

"If oil prices fall, which is difficult to expect in 2012, we could consider reducing the gas prices for end-consumers."

Under the deal Gazprom will deliver 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year to Serbia, or more than double its current annual needs, Bajatovic said.

Serbia will be required to draw 85 percent of the agreed quantity but will not have to pay penalties for not taking up the remainder, he said.

The agreement will also include a possibility for the country to renegotiate its commercial terms each year, he added.

Bajatovic said the agreed annual supply is above Serbia's current needs and that Srbijagas would launch talks with Gazprom and other Russian investors about building several natural gas plants and new gas depots.

Serbia imports almost all of its annual gas from Russia through a single pipeline through Hungary via Ukraine and is looking to broaden its supply routes.

The effort includes participating in the South Stream pipeline project through a joint venture with Gazprom. The total investment into the 400 km Serbian portion of South Stream is estimated at 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Serbia in November launched an underground gas storage facility, a joint venture between Srbijagas and Gazprom, with an active capacity of 450 million cubic metres and maximum capacity to extract 5 million cubic metres of gas per day.

The joint venture, in which Gazprom holds a 51 percent stake, was agreed in 2010. The deal is part of wider energy pact between Serbia and Russia that included the sale of a majority stake in Serbia oil monopoly NIS to Gazprom Neft. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane Baird)