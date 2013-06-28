(Adds details on industrial production)

BELGRADE, June 28 Serbia's gross domestic product rose by 2.1 percent in the first quarter of 2013, the statistics Office said on Friday, driven mainly by the information and communications, mining, and transportation sectors.

The Serbian government is targeting growth of 2 percent this year, as the European Union candidate country emerges from recession. The economy contracted 1.7 percent in 2012.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said output could near 3 percent on car exports from Serbia's joint venture with Italian automaker Fiat and prospects for a good harvest.

In a separate statement, the statistics office also said that the industrial production in May fell by 0.5 percent year-on-year, as manufacturing of intermediate products and non-durables fell by 8.3 percent and 7.2 percent respectively.

Production of capital goods rose by 30.2 percent and energy by 7.9 percent, the statement said. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)