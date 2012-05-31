* Rightist ex-ally of Slobodan Milosevic becomes president
* Liberal ex-president Tadic trying to form government
* Uncertainty depressing dinar; debt must come down
By Matt Robinson
BELGRADE, May 31 Rightist Tomislav Nikolic took
office as president of Serbia on Thursday as liberal rival Boris
Tadic manoeuvred to retain power as prime minister in a new
government still dedicated to achieving entry into the European
Union.
A former ally of late nationalist strongman Slobodan
Milosevic, Nikolic began his five-year term by reading the oath
of office in parliament, convened for the first time since
parliamentary and presidential elections in May.
He reiterated his support for the former Yugoslav republic's
bid to join the European Union and his opposition to the
independence of its former province of Kosovo - a twin-track
policy observers say will prove impossible.
"I want a house with two doors, to the East and to the
West," Nikolic, 60, a former cemetery manager nicknamed
"Gravedigger", said in a speech to lawmakers and dignitaries.
"I want a Serbia that will be an equal member of the
European Union, and which will never give up its sovereignty,
territorial integrity or Kosovo."
Nikolic's shock win over Tadic, a two-term president, 10
days ago sent a chill through a region that still recalls his
last spell in government - as deputy prime minister in a
coalition with Milosevic when NATO bombed Serbia to drive its
forces out of Kosovo during a 1998-99 war.
But the president in contemporary Serbia has limited powers,
and Tadic has emerged as frontrunner for the more powerful post
of prime minister likely in charge of a renewed coalition that
will push to start EU accession talks next year.
Nikolic has tried to reinvent himself as a pro-European
conservative since splitting in 2008 from his firebrand
ultranationalist mentor Vojislav Seselj, who is standing trial
for war crimes in The Hague.
The EU has made clear Nikolic is on probation, and has
called for a new coalition government committed to the painful
reforms asked of Serbia before the bloc opens accession talks.
THREAT OF RECESSION
Nikolic met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on
Saturday, but his first official foreign trip as president will
be to Brussels, the hub of the EU, on June 14.
The EU will tell him to improve ties with majority-Albanian
Kosovo, where Belgrade still controls the Serb-populated north
in a de facto ethnic partition four years after Kosovo declared
independence with Western backing.
As president, Nikolic grants the mandate to form a
government. Having narrowly won the parliamentary election, his
Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) gets the first shot, but looks
to be short of allies for a majority in the 250-seat parliament.
Tadic, meanwhile, has already launched talks with his former
partners in the last government, a bloc led by the Socialist
Party of Milosevic's wartime spokesman Ivica Dacic.
They will need the support of either the pro-business United
Regions party of former central bank governor Mladjan Dinkic or
the staunchly pro-European Liberal Democratic Party led by
former student protest leader Cedomir Jovanovic.
Tadic has ruled out a "grand coalition" with Nikolic's SNS
as one leap of faith too far. He says he doubts Nikolic's change
of direction on the EU, while Tadic's Democrats would remain the
dominant partner in a pact with the smaller Socialists.
The pressure is on to establish a government, since
political uncertainty is driving the Serbian dinar to record
lows against the euro and there are warnings of an imminent debt
crisis if Serbia does not rein in spending and secure new
backing from the International Monetary Fund.
Unemployment in the Balkan country of 7.3 million people has
risen to 24 percent. The economy is estimated to have contracted
1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2012.