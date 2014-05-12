* Govt plans to allocate 60 mln euros to ensure cheaper
corporate loans
* Plans to introduce tax relief for new hires
* Analysts say savings steps needed to avoid national debt
growing
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia plans to adopt measures
this week including subsidies for commercial corporate loans and
tax relief for new job hires to revive the economy and help
reduce unemployment, the prime minister said on Monday.
Analysts immediately warned that without rigorous saving
efforts possibly including pension cuts, the proposed measures
risked further inflating the Balkan country's budget deficit,
now seen at 7.1 percent of national output.
Centre-right Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic met heads of
major commercial banks on Monday to discuss the government's
plan to allocate 60 million euros to banks to cover the cost to
them of offering lower interest rates to corporate borrowers.
"We hope that in that way the banks will be able to place up
to 1.2 billion euros (in loans) to companies," Vucic said at the
start of the meeting.
Vucic, who took power last month, will later on Monday meet
foreign investors and local corporate leaders to discuss steps
to reduce unemployment, currently around 20 percent.
To encourage investment, the government may pay health
insurance and pension contributions for 7 out of 10 new workers
hired by companies, the prime minister said on Sunday.
The package, to be sent to parliament on Thursday, will also
include measures to boost construction and provide cheaper
housing mostly for civil servants, Vucic said.
Vucic has pledged root-and-branch reform of the bloated
public sector, which employs nearly 800,000 people, to secure a
financing deal with the International Monetary Fund.
The government is forecasting 1 percent economic growth this
year, but analysts say the economy could stagnate as fiscal
consolidation may hamper domestic demand.
Milojko Arsic, a lecturer at Belgrade's Economics Faculty,
said subsidies for commercial loans would bring more liquidity
to the business sector, where non-performing loans now make up
30 percent of all loans. But he cautioned:
"To secure the funds for subsidies, the government will have
to make additional savings to keep the deficit within its
forecast. I personally think it will be difficult to achieve
(the savings) without a pension cut," he said.
A 10 percent cut in public sector wages will be implemented
as of July, and the government said it will decide in October
whether it needs to cut pensions as well.
The EU candidate country has kept more than 100 indebted
state-owned companies on life support since 2000 via hefty
subsidies, resulting in the public debt climbing to 63 percent
of national output.
But it will have to cut state support to those companies,
which employ 60,000 people, to get a budget-support loan from
the World Bank and to secure an IMF deal.
(Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hugh Lawson)