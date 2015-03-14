* Government proclaims Sunday a national day of mourning
* Helicopter on rescue mission following landslide
(Updates with extraordinary session, number of victims
confirmed)
BELGRADE, March 14 A Serbian military helicopter
carrying a sick baby for treatment in Belgrade crashed near the
capital's main airport on Friday evening, the defence ministry
said on Saturday.
Seven people - four crew members, two medical workers and
the baby - were killed in the crash, Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic said at an extraordinary government session which was
broadcast live on the state RTS television.
"The control tower lost contact with the helicopter at 10.30
p.m.," he said. "The helicopter disappeared from (air traffic
controllers') radar at 10.34 p.m. (2134GMT)."
At the session, the cabinet unanimously voted to proclaim
Sunday a national day of mourning.
The Russian-made Mi-17 transport helicopter came down "in
the wider area" of Belgrade airport, the defence ministry said.
Serbia's B92 broadcaster reported the helicopter had picked
up a baby in the southern Serbian region of Raska after an
ambulance taking the child to hospital for treatment for
respiratory problems was blocked by a landslide.
(Reporting by Matt Robinson and Ivana Sekularac; Writing by
Matt Robinson; Editing by Tom Heneghan)