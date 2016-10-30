India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
BELGRADE Serbia's prime minister told reporters he would do everything in his power to find a buyer for heavily indebted state copper mine RTB Bor, even going so far as to "beg the Chinese" to buy it.
Serbia is under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to streamline, sell or shutter its many loss-making state enterprises, an outcome the government, facing presidential elections next year, wants to avoid.
"I will ask the biggest Chinese company to buy RTB Bor," he told reporters at a press briefing in connection with a visit by an IMF mission. "There's no one else who will buy it. I will beg Chinese leader Li Keqiang for that."
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Larry King)
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.