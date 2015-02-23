(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Feb 23 The International Monetary
Fund on Monday signed off on a three-year, 1.2 billion euro
($1.4 billion) loan program for Serbia to help the eastern
European country restore its financial health and reassure
investors.
The IMF said Serbia plans to treat the funds as
precautionary, as it seeks to deal with a ballooning deficit and
public debt since the onset of the global financial crisis six
years ago.
Under the program, Serbian officials committed to restoring
the health of public finances, strengthening the financial
sector, and to deeper reforms, including at state-owned
enterprises, the IMF said.
Approval of the IMF program provides a cushion for
government reforms, and is expected to strengthen demand for
Serbian debt and in turn, for the dinar currency. Serbia's debt
agency has several debt sales planned this week.
"The Serbian economy faces serious fiscal imbalances and
entrenched structural weaknesses, in the context of slower
growth and adverse regional spillovers," David Lipton, the IMF's
first deputy managing director, said in a statement.
Under the program, Serbia promised to reduce the number of
firms owned by the state, and 500 of them are already slated for
privatization or resolution, the IMF said.
But privatization plans for the country's loss-making steel
mill to U.S. firm Esmark collapsed last week, in a blow to
government efforts to rein in spending.
