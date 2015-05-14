BELGRADE May 14 Serbia must tighten up its tax
and regulatory framework to help tackle the mountain of
non-performing loans weighing on its banking sector, an
International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.
Bad loans account for 23 percent of all lending in Serbia,
where foreign banks account for 75 percent of the market. So
far, four Serbian banks have collapsed under the weight of bad
loans, at a cost of 800 million euros to the state.
But with its large budget deficits and high public debt
levels, the government cannot keep picking up the tab for bank
failures.
Daehaeng Kim, the IMF representative in Serbia, said there
"was no space in public finances" to help tackle the bad loans,
which in the corporate sector account for one-third of all
lending.
"There is room for improvement which is not costly, removing
tax impediment, removing regulatory impediment," he said when
answering questions after a presentation on the Fund's regional
annual report.
As part of a 1.2 billion euro loan deal with the IMF, Serbia
has agreed to draw up a strategy to resolve its bad loan
problems to keep its financial sector stable.
Last month central bank said the private sector should bear
the cost of resolving the problem.
Kim said the IMF and Serbian authorities are working
together to find ways to resolve the issue and provide a boost
to credit growth.
"We hope we can deliver some result in a short time," Kim
said.
