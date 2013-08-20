* Will approach the IMF after appointment of new FinMin
* World Bank to support Serbia in reforming laws, overhaul
of state firms
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Aug 20 Serbia aims to ask the
International Monetary Fund next month to restart talks over a
new loan deal that is crucial for reassuring investors, a
government advisor said.
The IMF, which froze a previous standby loan deal with
Serbia early last year, and the country's fiscal advisory body
have warned that the government risks missing its revised budget
deficit target of 4.7 percent of national output this year.
Serbia's public debt is seen at 65 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) this year, higher than the IMF recommends for
other similar emerging economies.
Last month, the Balkan country's outgoing Finance Minister
Mladjan Dinkic, unnerved investors by saying that a new
arrangement with the IMF was unrealistic in 2013.
Dinkic was ousted in a government reshuffle and will be
replaced by Lazar Krstic, a Yale-educated economist, who
according to media will be tasked with an overhaul of Serbia's
fragile finances. Parliament needs to approve Krstic's
appointment at a session scheduled for Aug. 26.
"We are waiting for the appointment of the new finance
minister, so I believe in September we could formally approach
the IMF," Sinisa Mali, an economic advisor to the deputy Prime
Minister Aleksandar Vucic, told Reuters.
"This will send investors a message that Serbia is on a
reform path and on the other hand, the government will have to
stick to its own reform policies," Mali said.
Serbia tapped international markets three times since last
year, raising $3.25 billion since last September, or about 8
percent of GDP. It plans to issue another $1 billion Eurobond in
September. Mali said that no other issues should be expected in
2013.
Serbia emerged from recession in the first quarter but needs
to borrow a further 2 billion euros ($2.65 billion) this year
and around 5 billion in 2014 to cover the budget gap.
Mali said that the World Bank would also support Serbia in
its work on reforming laws and in the overhaul of 179 indebted
state-run firms.
Prime Minister Ivica Dacic is expected to formally end a
cabinet revamp early next week, to focus on creating jobs in an
economy which suffers from unemployment of more than 25 percent.
His Socialist Party and their partners, the Pensioners
Party, have so far opposed any attempt to freeze or cut pensions
and public wages.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
