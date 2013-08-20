(Corrects name in 13th paragraph to Verheijen)
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Aug 20 Serbia, under pressure to
stabilise its finances, aims to ask the International Monetary
Fund next month to restart talks on a new loan deal crucial for
reassuring investors, a government adviser said on Tuesday.
Both the IMF, which last year froze a previous standby loan
deal with Serbia, and the country's fiscal advisory body have
warned that the government risks missing its revised budget
deficit target of 4.7 percent of national output this year.
On top of the rising deficit, Serbia's public debt is seen
at 65 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, higher
than the IMF recommends for similar emerging economies.
Last month, the Balkan country's outgoing Finance Minister,
Mladjan Dinkic, unnerved investors by saying that a new
arrangement with the IMF was unrealistic in 2013.
Dinkic was ousted in a cabinet reshuffle and will be
replaced by Lazar Krstic, a 29-year old Yale-educated economist.
Parliament needs to approve Krstic at a session set for Aug. 26.
"We are waiting for the appointment of the new finance
minister, so I believe in September we could formally approach
the IMF," Sinisa Mali, an economic adviser to Deputy Prime
Minister Aleksandar Vucic, told Reuters.
"This will send investors a message that Serbia is on a
reform path and, on the other hand, the government will have to
stick to its own reform policies," Mali said.
BUDGET SUPPORT
Serbia has tapped international markets three times since
last September and raised $3.25 billion, the equivalent of
around 8 percent of GDP. It plans another $1 billion Eurobond in
September. Mali said no other issues should be expected in 2013.
Serbia, which emerged from recession in the first quarter,
will need to borrow around 5 billion euros ($6.68 billion) to
cover the budget gap in 2014.
The World Bank country manager for Serbia, Tony Verheijen,
said the bank was ready to provide up to $250 million in budget
support this year and the same in 2014.
He said the first $250 million could come by the end of
2013, provided the government adopts the 2014 budget in November
and sticks to its plan to reform public companies and stop
subsidising 179 loss-making state-owned enterprises.
On top of that, the government would need to make an
additional saving amounting to 0.5 percent of GDP, he said.
Verheijen also said the new finance minister Krstic seemed
to have strong backing from deputy Prime Minister Vucic, often
seen as the most powerful man in Serbia's ruling coalition.
"The other message we've got from that meeting is the
government is serious in continuing a reform track," he said
after meeting Vucic and Krstic.
Prime Minister Ivica Dacic is expected to formally complete
the cabinet revamp early next week and turn to economic reforms,
as unemployment has reached more than 25 percent.
His Socialist Party and their partners, the Pensioners
Party, have so far opposed any attempt to freeze or cut pensions
and public wages.
Unlike them, Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party, the single
strongest party in the ruling bloc, said it was ready to enforce
painful reforms.
"I guess the relative youth/inexperience in office of the
new prospective finance minister would suggest that he might
prefer the cushion of an IMF programme," Timothy Ash, Standard
Bank analyst, wrote in a note.
A potential deal with the IMF would "provide the external
policy anchor to persuade the coalition allies of the need to
push through with difficult reforms," he said.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
