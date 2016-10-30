(Adds details, quotes)
BELGRADE Oct 30 The International Monetary Fund
agreed to Serbia's plans for public-sector wage and pension
increases next year, the country's prime minister said on
Sunday.
Speaking at a briefing after an IMF delegation reviewed its
1.2 billion-euro loan to Serbia, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic
also promised to do everything possible to find a buyer for a
heavily indebted state copper mine.
Vucic said the IMF had agreed to plans to raise wages for
public-sector workers by 5 to 7 percent next year and to
increase pensions.
"We had long and difficult talks with IMF," he said. "They
are always cautious, but I think we have achieved great results
that can make us proud." Serbia's growth and inflation figures
have come in better than expected over the past year.
But the fate of Serbia's debt-ridden state enterprises
remains a sticking point. The IMF insists that they be made to
turn a profit or be sold or shut down - which would be a blow
for thousands of employees.
"We will not allow RTB Bor to collapse," Vucic said of the
totemic state copper mine. "I will beg the Chinese; I am capable
of kneeling before Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang for that,"
Vucic said after promising a solution "within six months".
The IMF had also agreed to a one-off payment to pensioners
this year, he added. With presidential elections due next year,
Vucic's pro-European government is keen to deliver on promised
wage and pension increases after years of painful austerity.
The one-time payment would "make people happy during
upcoming holidays," he said.
