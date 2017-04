A child walks in the southern part of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

PRISTINA Serbia and its former province of Kosovo have reached an EU-brokered accord aimed at settling relations between the Balkan foes, a Kosovo government minister said on Friday, in a breakthrough that could see the EU open membership talks with Belgrade.

"And the white smoke is out! Habemus pactum! Happy:)))" tweeted Kosovo's EU integration minister, Vlora Citaku. Asked by text message whether a deal had been struck, Citaku replied: "Yes". A second government official also confirmed the agreement.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Roche)