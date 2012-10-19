(Adds clarification first meeting since Kosovo became a state,
omits refusal to meet)
* First meeting between Serbian and Kosovo leaders
* Talks hosted by EU foreign policy chief Ashton
* Trying to re-launch normalisation process
* Discussions to resume soon, Ashton says
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, Oct 19 The prime ministers of Serbia
and Kosovo met on Friday for the first time since the breakaway
province gained independence, in hopes of thawing relations and
opening the way for progress in their respective bids for
European Union membership.
The EU wants Serbia and Kosovo to cooperate better on issues
such as security and trade even though Belgrade refuses to
recognise the sovereignty of its former ethnic Albanian majority
province, which declared independence in 2008.
But talks on cooperation, mediated by the EU, have been slow
to show sufficient results, costing Serbia an opportunity to
start accession negotiations with the 27-nation bloc this year.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said after hosting
Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci and Serbian counterpart Ivica
Dacic for more than an hour in Brussels on Friday that the talks
were held in a "constructive atmosphere".
"We agreed to continue the dialogue for the normalisation of
relations between the two sides and both committed to working
together," she said in a statement. "We will meet again soon."
There was no immediate comment from Thaci or Dacic.
The meeting marked the first official talks between a
serving Serbian government leader and his Kosovo opposite.
Earlier this year former Serbian president Boris Tadic briefly
met Thaci at the sidelines of a forum in Croatia.
Thaci is still sought by Serbian police over alleged war
crimes related to the 1998-99 Kosovo conflict in which he
commanded ethnic Albanian rebels.
For his part, Dacic served as spokesman for the late
strongman Slobodan Milosevic, who led Serbia during the bloody
1990s break-up of the former federal Yugoslavia, and is
unapologetic for his party's central role in that conflict.
In Brussels, Dacic and Thaci discussed ways to restart an
EU-brokered dialogue to normalise their relations and what can
be done to speed up the process.
Prospects for a thaw between Kosovo and Serbia were further
clouded earlier this year with the election of a
nationalist-leaning Serbian president, Tomislav Nikolic, in May.
Both Nikolic and his Kosovo counterpart, Atifete Jahjaga,
have since said they were ready to meet and speed up talks on
relations between Belgrade and Pristina.
Serbia lost control over Kosovo in 1999 after a NATO-mounted
air war against Serbian military and police forces accused of
trying to purge Kosovo of ethnic Albanians to put down the
uprising. Over 90 countries including the United States and most
EU members have recognised Kosovo as a sovereign state.
(Editing by Justyna Pawlak and Mark Heinrich)