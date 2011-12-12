* Serb cbank to allow banks to cut loan-loss provisioning
* Decision secures 57 bln dinars ($740.42 million) for
lending
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Dec 12 Serbia's central bank
announced measures on Monday to encourage more lending to
businesses amid government concern that liquidity problems are
slowing growth in the Balkan country.
The central bank has resisted pressure to reduce its foreign
currency requirement for commercial banks, currently set at 30
percent for short-term euro assets, fearing capital outflow from
European-owned bank subsidiaries in Serbia.
Instead, the bank said on Monday it would allow changes to
the classification of balance sheets and off-balance sheet
assets, a move that would allow banks to lower loan-loss
provisions.
Central bank governor Dejan Soskic said the move would free
up an additional 57 billion dinars ($740.42 million) for lending
to businesses. He said the level of non-performing loans in
Serbia had hit 19.1 percent.
"This will allow lending to businesses without jeopardising
the financial stability of the state," Soskic told reporters.
"The new decision will make lending more attractive for
banks ... and perhaps (encourage them to) cut interest rates."
"This is not an injection of liquidity into the banking
system, which is liquid enough," he said.
He said the move -- agreed at a meeting of the central bank,
industrialists and the government last week -- was in line with
the provisions of the 2004 Basel II accord that sets safeguards
against financial and operational risks.
Serbia's economy is forecast to grow by 1.5 percent in 2012,
from a predicted 2 percent in 2011, as the former Yugoslav
republic struggles with the fallout from the euro zone crisis.
"In the last quarter we had recessionary tendencies," Soskic
said.
Last week, the central bank surprised markets and lowered
its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 9.75 percent, a
move motivated by lower prices of processed food and aggregate
demand and decreased inflationary expectations.
Soskic said future rate movements would depend on external
risks, mainly related to the euro zone crisis, fiscal policies
and inflation.
Serbia's inflation in November stood at 8.1 percent
year-on-year, down from 8.7 percent a month earlier, the
statistics office said on Monday.
According to central bank data, Serbia's inflation will
reach its 2012 target band of four percent, plus or minus 1.5
percent, in the first quarter of 2012.
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
(Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Anna Willard)