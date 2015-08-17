(Adds details, background)
BELGRADE Aug 17 The Serbian central bank will
improve bank supervision and accounting standards in an effort
to reduce non-performing loans, which account for nearly a
quarter of all lending in the country.
In a plan made public on Monday, the bank said it will
identify and propose regulations by March 2016 and assess which
provisions should be adopted in phases or immediately.
The bank said it adopted the plan last week following the
government's announcement that it had devised a national
strategy to address bad loans.
Four Serbian banks have collapsed under the weight of bad
loans, at a cost of 800 million euros of tax payers' money.
In the 10-point plan, the bank said it would "improve
accounting procedures in line with international standards." It
will also upgrade the system by which banks report on
collateral, interest rates and their exposure to their biggest
debtors, all by the end of this year.
As part of its three-year 1.2 billion-euro ($1.33 billion)
loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, Serbia pledged
to resolve non-performing loans, currently standing at 23
percent of total lending, the highest in the region.
($1 = 0.9018 euros)
