By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, July 30 The head of Serbia's national
lottery resigned on Thursday after a television graphic during
this week's draw appeared to predict the winning number,
triggering suspicion and outrage among impoverished Serbs for
whom playing the Lotto has been a weekly ritual for decades.
The draw dominated Thursday's front-pages in the Balkan
country, where Serbs had hoped their beloved lottery was above
the corruption that permeates much of Serbian life.
Prosecutors began an investigation and the hostess of
Tuesday's televised draw and four colleagues were subjected to a
polygraph test. Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic told a news
conference on Wednesday: "If there was any criminal activity
these people will answer to the law. The path to prison is very
short."
Many Serbs, including pensioners and the jobless for whom
the lottery is their one hope of prosperity, watched aghast as
the fourth of five balls drawn by the automatic lottery machine
came out as 27, but appeared on the TV graphic as 21. The next
ball drawn was, curiously, 21.
The lottery company, which is state-run, said the draw would
stand, blaming a "technical error" caused by the person who
filled out the television graphic. One lottery executive said it
was "pure coincidence" that the graphic would mistakenly call
the No. 21 ball, only for it then to emerge as the next number.
State Lottery Serbia, which has long been run by political
appointees, said in a statement that director Aleksandar Vulovic
had resigned "on moral grounds", but that he maintained the draw
was "completely regular".
Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said five people,
including the television hostess, had been interviewed by police
and subjected to a lie-detector test. He said police had seized
the lottery equipment.
"Police chase ball No. 21," read the headline in the
newspaper Vecernje Novosti.
(Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Larry King)