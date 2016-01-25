* News photos the result of "mechancal actions" -government
* Says such photos should not have copyright protection
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Jan 25 Photojournalists in Serbia
appealed to lawmakers on Monday to reject a proposal by the
ruling party to define their work as the result of a "routine
mechanical act" and therefore not worthy of copyright
protection.
Photojournalists in Serbia frequently complain that
newspapers and Internet portals publish their pictures without
payment, ready to risk being sued in Serbia's overloaded,
inefficient and sometimes corrupt courts.
The ruling Serbian Progressive Party's latest proposal to
parliament would legalise such theft, photojournalists warned.
"Every routinely made photograph, which appears and is taken
in electronic form, regardless of whether it is the true
original creation of an author, will cease to enjoy protection
as the creation of an author," the proposal states.
News photographs, according to the proposed "interpretation"
of the law, are "the result purely of mechanical actions, of
routine, physical actions".
Dusica Stojkovic of the Progressive Party, submitting the
motion last week, said the aim was to distinguish between
authentic artistic creations and "selfies ... (or) photos made
in public places every day".
But Srdjan Ilic, head of the Association of Photographers of
Serbia, told Reuters: "Such an interpretation (of the law) would
mean anyone is allowed to take whatever they like (from
photographers) and publish it. Nothing would be exclusive
anymore."
"This is not good for the public, for the media or for
photographers," he said.
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has denied accusations from
his critics that his government has stifled media freedom.
A former ultranationalist, he has rebranded himself a
pro-Western reformer and expects to win a new mandate to take
Serbia towards membership of the European Union in a snap
election within months.
Zvezdan Mancic of the Belgrade-based Centre for the
Development of Photography warned that if news photography
continued to be "devastated" in Serbia, "we will get a
profession of people totally uninterested in informing the
public in the correct and just way".
