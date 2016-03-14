(Adds comments by sources familiar with matter, Lockheed and
Pentagon comment)
BELGRADE, March 14 Serbian authorities found two
dummy U.S.-made training missiles en route from Lebanon to the
United States on a civil flight via Serbia, sources familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
The "captive air training missiles" did not have a warhead,
rocket or guidance system, said one source who spoke on
condition of anonymity, saying they were headed to the United
States after being used to train the Lebanese Armed Forces.
The two were inert air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, the same
model as one that arrived in Cuba by mistake in 2014 and was
retrieved last month by U.S. officials and representatives from
its maker Lockheed Martin. Cuba said that one had
arrived by mistake on a commercial flight from Paris.
In the latest incident, the two inert missiles were
discovered in wooden crates by bomb-sniffing dogs at Belgrade
airport on Saturday, a source at the Serbian prosecutor's office
said. They arrived from Beirut on Air Serbia and were due to be
put on another flight to go to Portland, Oregon.
"Experts are determining whether the missiles were equipped
with live or training warheads ... They were packed in proper
transportation crates and supplied with paperwork," the Serbian
source said.
However, the first source familiar with the matter described
the discovery of the two inert missiles as a "false positive"
and said they were never equipped with a warhead.
The Lebanese army also said the Hellfire missiles were
training models, without any explosives in them, and that it was
returning to the manufacturer.
"They belonged to the Lebanese army, which decided to send
them back to the American company that manufactured them upon
agreement with it, in accordance with legal and administrative
procedures and after training with them had been completed,"
the Lebanese army said in a statement carried by the National
News Agency.
The AGM 114 Hellfire, made by Lockheed Martin, is an
air-to-surface missile which can be used against tanks and other
armoured vehicles. In addition to a version with a
high-explosive warhead, the Hellfire is also produced as a
practice weapon.
Air Serbia said it was helping with the investigation and
that security and safety were its main priorities.
On Sunday, Lockheed spokesman Joe Stout said the company had
seen a media report about the missiles in Serbia but had no
further information. Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said
the missiles did not belong to the U.S. Department of Defense.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Additional reporting by John
Davison in Beirut and by Arshad Mohammed and Phil Stewart in
Washington; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Cynthia Osterman)